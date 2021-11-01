The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has issued a statement following a recent inter-sex MMA bout that took place in Poland.

On Friday, video footage taken from the MMA VIP 3 inter-sex fight between Piotr Lisowski and Ula Siekacz began to circulate online and sparked outrage.

In the fight, the male contestant, who appears to be wearing eye makeup, can be seen unloading strikes on his female arm-wrestler opponent before working his way to top position. Lisowski reigned down with punches, forcing the referee to step in to save the defenceless Siekacz.

The IMMAF has spoken out to condemn the inter-sex fight that took place in Czestochowa, Poland on October 29.

“Media coverage has brought our attention to an inter-sex MMA bout that took place in Poland over the weekend. Although neither the promoter nor competitors have any association with IMMAF, as the international governing body for amateur mixed martial arts, I feel it is important that I state our position,” IMMAF CEO Densign White said in a press release. “IMMAF categorically disagrees with this intentionally scandalous, form of entertainment, which does not represent the sport of MMA or its values and puts women at risk. It is unacceptable that women and men should compete against each other in combat sports, essentially for reasons of safety but also fair play, and we in no way endorse this.”

Earlier on Monday, Ula Siekacz spoke out about her participation in the inter-sex bout.

“Hi guys, I’m back alive and we go on,” Siekacz wrote on Instagram as per Google Translate. “I’m not gonna get slapped by a guy anymore. I consciously took up this fight — that is, I knew what I was writing for. I am waiting for some interesting suggestions and I will continue to develop. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. Next adventure and new experience. And I start sparring in a stand-up — I did not manage to catch a single one in time.“

