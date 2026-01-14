Israel Adesanya Sends Chilling Warning to Joe Pyfer Ahead of UFC Seattle

Israel Adesanya is slated to return to the octagon after more than a year. He will take on Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Seattle on March 28.

🚨 Israel Adesanya vs Joe Pyfer will headline UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Seattle



Over a year since Izzy last fought



(via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/ntyqYZ0tiB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 14, 2026

The Last Stylebender’ has lost three fights straight since his KO victory against Alex Pereira in 2023.

Earlier today, after Dana White made the fight announcement, the former two-time UFC middleweight kingpin took to X and pledged to ‘rip Joe Pyfer in half’ by posting an edited video of his comeback that included some of the best moments of his career. Adesanya captioned the clip:

“Aaaah sh*t…here we go again! 😏”

Check out Israel Adesanya’s post below:

Aaaah shit…here we go again! 😏 pic.twitter.com/3sEeGa1Rdw — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 14, 2026

Adesanya had previously stated that, at the age of 36, he wants to take on fights that he can enjoy and compete without worrying about losing a championship, and no longer wants to pursue belts. At UFC Seattle, when he locks horns with the surging Joe Pyfer, the Nigerian-born Kiwi will look to win his first fight in nearly three years.

Pyfer, on the other hand, is currently riding a three-fight win streak and boasts wins over Abus Magomedov and Kelvin Gastelum, among others.

Joe Pyfer Fired Up for Career-Defining Test Against Israel Adesanya

Joe Pyfer, who is currently ranked number 15 on the UFC middleweight chart, will have a chance to climb up the rankings if he blitzes past Israel Adesanya. Pyfer could enter the title conversation if he wins his next bout, which to date is the biggest fight of his career.

Earlier today, after Pyfer vs. Adesanya was announced, ‘Bodybagz’ took to Instagram to thank the promotion for the opportunity. He wrote:

“I’m blessed for the opportunity against one of the greatest middleweights of all time. Little Joey P is on his way. Hard fu**ing work incoming. Self-belief and faith can pull any man out of a dark time. Let’s go get this sh*t!!! Fu*king Joe “Bodybagz Pyfer!!! What a life.”

