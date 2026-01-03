Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Names Joe Rogan in Police Complaint Over Online Abuse Linked to Fake AI Image

Recent reports suggest that Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui, has named Joe Rogan in her complaint to police for online abuse.

For context, Giorgina had filed a police complaint (with the national police) for the online threats and messages she had been receiving amidst the divorce proceedings. Topuria, too, is on a hiatus from fighting and will not enter the octagon in the first quarter of 2026.

As reported by the newspaper EL MUNDO, Giorgina named Joe Rogan in her complaint to the police because of Rogan’s comments about Giorgina. The UFC commentator fell for a fake image of Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife with a UK rapper. The original image was a picture of Giorgina with her brother, which the former posted on Instagram. A netizen photoshopped the selfie and swapped Giorgina’s brother’s face with that of a UK rapper’s.

Check out the post below:

Ilia Topuria's ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui has named Joe Rogan in her complaint to police for online abuse after he reacted to a fake AI image of her with a rapper after her divorce:



Joe Rogan reacted to the image and called her a "monster"



"She's taking photos with rappers…

What exactly did Joe Rogan say?

On his podcast, the longtime UFC commentator fell for the fake image of Giorgina Uzcategui with a UK rapper. Not knowing that the image was a fake, Rogan blasted out at Giorgina Uzcategui. He said:

“She’s taking photos with rappers and sh*t, putting it on Instagram. You know how they do it. They try to steal your soul… Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. This is the mother of your children, and this lady is a monster, and she is trying to get custody… I don’t know if it’s psychologically duped or not. If it is, then once she is not on your side, then it’s just burn the house down.”

He added:

“You hooked up with a guy who is an incredibly special human being, the rarest of rare. Not just a UFC world champion, but a two-division world champion, a superstar, who the world wants to see. And you are his wife. So you are like ‘Oh, look at me, I am married to the baddest motherfu**er alive. And then he doesn’t wanna be with you anymore. ‘Oh, really, I’m gonna fu**ing take you down.’ And women, that’s what they love. Reputation destruction. That’s what they are really experts in when sh*t goes sideways.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (1:46:15):