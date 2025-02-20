UFC Featherweight Says Ilia Topuria Won’t Last at Lightweight, Will Be Back to 145 in Late 2025

Not everyone is convinced that Ilia Topuria’s voyage into the lightweight division will last.

On Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Topuria had officially vacated his featherweight title and would be moving up to 155, presumably for a future fight with the division’s reigning champion, Islam Makhachev. As a result, former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski will meet surging contender Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacated 145-pound strap when the promotion heads back to Miami on Saturday, April 12.

However, not everyone is convinced that Topuria’s move up will be permanent. Reacting to the news on social media, tenth-ranked featherweight contender Lerone Murphy suggested that ‘El Matador’ will be back at 145 by the end of 2025.

“Also Topuria will be back at featherweight at the end of the year I think,” Murphy wrote on X.

Does Ilia Topuria stand a chance against Islam makhachev?

Of course, all of that rides on how Topuria does when he inevitably steps inside the Octagon against Islam Makhachev.

No official details have been released as far as when or where that fight will go down, but Ariel Helwani said that the UFC could try to deliver on the highly anticipated showdown as early as International Fight Week in late June.

Topuria and Makhachev are without a doubt two of the most skilled fighters in the UFC today, but there’s no denying that the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ will have a massive size advantage. Many would also argue that Makhachev will have a decided advantage on the mat while Topuria may be a bit more foreboding on the feet than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege.

Still, Makhachev has proven himself to be more than capable of KO’ing some of the biggest names in the game, including Alexander Volkanovski—the same man Topuria beat to claim the featherweight title in February 2024.