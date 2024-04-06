Ignacio Bahamondes scores vicious Walk-Off head kick KO against Christos Giagos – UFC Vegas 90 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ignacio Bahamondes climbed back into the win column in spectacular fashion at UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday night.

Mixing up his striking, Bahamondes connected with a stellar spinning heel kick that appeared to have Giagos comprised in the early going of the opening round. He immediately followed that up with another spinning heel kick, this time to the body of Giagos. Already looking worse for wear, it was just a matter of time before Bahamondes connected with the knockout blow.

That moment came with nearly 90 seconds left in the round and Bahamondes uncorked a nasty head kick that connected clean and dropped Giagos against the fence. The referee immediately stepped in, calling for the stoppage.

Official Result: Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via KO (head kick) at 3:34 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos at UFC Vegas 89:

