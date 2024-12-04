Ian Garry admits Shavkat Rakhmonov choked him out ahead of UFC 310: ‘It’s training’

Ahead of his title eliminator at UFC 310 this weekend, Ian Garry has admitted that Shavkat Rakhmonov did in fact choke him unconscious during an infamous sparring session at Kill Cliff FC — with the Uzbekistan native seemingly taking bragging rights against the striker.

Garry, the current number seven ranked welterweight contender, will co-headline UFC 310 this weekend on the final pay-per-view card of the year, taking on a former training partner in a short-notice clash over the course of five rounds.

Most recently improving to 15-0 as a professional back in June at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Portmarnock native, Garry would turn in a unanimous decision win over rival, Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the pair’s grudge fight.

And as for Rakhmonov, the 18-0 finishing ace turned in a submission win over former two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 back in December of last year — maintaining his record of finishing each and every opponent during his tenure in mixed martial arts.

Ian Garry admits Shavkat Rakhmonov tapped him out ahead of UFC 310

And adding some oomph to their title eliminator this weekend, Garry has confirmed claims from Rakhmonov prior to the matchup that during a training session in Deerfield Beach, Florida — how he choked him unconscious.

“Yes [Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted me], It’s training,” Ian Garry said told talkSPORT during a recent interview ahead of UFC 310. “If I told you about all the people that I absolutely burned and choked in training you would say I’m the best fighter in the world already, but the truth is we’re all learning and practising in training.

“So for me, if he wants to hold on to anything from two or three years ago, then hold onto it,” Ian Garry explained. “But I promise I’m a different beast than what I was at that point in time. I’m going to go out here and I’m gonna put a hole on his head on Saturday night.”