Holly Holm Schools Megan Anderson In Chicago

Holly Holm was too much for Megan Anderson.

Anderson made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) earlier tonight (June 9) inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. She took on former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the main card of UFC 225.

Anderson put the pressure on early. She went for a knee and landed some strikes early. Holm applied the clinch and maintained control. Anderson was to break free. She landed a knee to the body. Holm in and scored a takedown. She was able to gain side control. The ended with Holm in top control.

Holm opened up with a combination in the second stanza. Holm shot in and Anderson landed a knee to the body. Holm once again got the clinch, but it didn’t last this time. Holm scored a takedown. “The Preacher’s Daughter” was able to gain mounted and landed two punches. Holm ended the round with solid ground-and-pound.

About 30 seconds into the final round, Holm went for another takedown. Anderson once again found her back against the fence. Holm scored a judo throw. Anderson was able to get back to her feet. Yet another takedown was there for Holm. The final horn sounded with Holm going for a guillotine choke.

All three judges scored the bout for Holm.

Final Result: Holly Holm def. Megan Anderson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)