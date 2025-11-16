Hiroyuki Tetsuka Lands Brutal Body-Shot KO Against MMA Legend Shinya Aoki – ONE 173 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Hiroyuki Tetsuka climbed back into the win column at ONE 173 in Tokyo, scoring a brutal second-round knockout against former ONE titleholder and grappling legend Shinya Aoki.

After getting thrown to the ground by Aoki during their intense pre-fight face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins, it was Tetsuka who had the last laugh, putting away the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion mere seconds into the second round after landing a pair of brutal body shots that sat Aoki down near the fence.

With Aoki clearly compromised, Tetsuka delivered a series of shots followed by a couple of vicious knees that ultimately forced the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Hiroyuki Tetsuka def. Shinya Aoki via KO (body shot) at 0:28 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Shinya Aoki at ONE 173:

