Highlights: Welterweight Prospect Lands Jaw-Dropping Head Kick

Rising welterweight Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal was looking to score his second straight UFC stoppage against Frank Camacho on the prelims of tonight’s (Sat., September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

And he did just that in amazing fashion.

However, it took a ton of seamless offense from the impressive Neal to finish the match. He dropped Camacho in the first round, but somehow “The Crank” survived:

Neal continued to score with a nonstop assault of accurate punches on Camacho in the second round:

But the warrior wouldn’t be stopped, with Camacho letting out a primal scream as he pushed forward from Neal’s latest assault:

Finally, Camacho could take no more. His night ended in a brutal way when Neal landed an absolutely devastating head kick to knock him out cold and leave him splayed on the canvas: