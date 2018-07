Highlights: Vicious Hellbow TKO Kicks Off UFC Hamburg

The UFC is back with today’s¬†(Sun., July 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 134 from the¬†Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, and an impressive stoppage kicked off the card right.

Light heavyweight Darko Stosic made short work of Jeremy Kimball on the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card, defending a takedown to open the floodgates for a vicious TKO stoppage due to some smashing elbows from top position.

Watch the finish here:

Vicious elbows!@DarkoStosic92 avoids the takedown, and starts landing some nasty elbows to put Kimball away in the first round! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/Y6hOmwg8wm — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018