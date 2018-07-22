Highlights: Vicious Hellbow TKO Kicks Off UFC Hamburg

Photo Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC is back with today’s (Sun., July 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 134 from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, and an impressive stoppage kicked off the card right.

Light heavyweight Darko Stosic made short work of Jeremy Kimball on the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card, defending a takedown to open the floodgates for a vicious TKO stoppage due to some smashing elbows from top position.

Watch the finish here:

