Highlights: Vicious Hellbow TKO Kicks Off UFC Hamburg

The UFC is back with today’s (Sun., July 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 134 from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, and an impressive stoppage kicked off the card right.

Light heavyweight Darko Stosic made short work of Jeremy Kimball on the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card, defending a takedown to open the floodgates for a vicious TKO stoppage due to some smashing elbows from top position.

Watch the finish here:

Vicious elbows!@DarkoStosic92 avoids the takedown, and starts landing some nasty elbows to put Kimball away in the first round! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/Y6hOmwg8wm — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018