Highlights: Marlon Moraes Kicks Jimmie Rivera Into Oblivion

Top-ranked bantamweight contenders Marlon Moraes and Jimmie Rivera met for crucial positioning in the main event of last night’s (Fri., June 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 131 from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

Hailing from nearby New Jersey, Rivera brought the momentum of an incredible 20-fight win streak to the cage, but that didn’t matter against the streaking Moraes, who had his own momentum following a highlight reel knockout of Aljamain Sterling in his last fight.

The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion made an incredibly strong case for the next 135-pound title fight following August’s TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt, knocking out Rivera with a shockingly quick, shockingly brutal head kick TKO in only 33 seconds.

Watch Moraes’ latest big knockout win right here:

Marlon Moraes, bruh, we felt that one from Los Angeles 😳. pic.twitter.com/n3vttSlzVw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 2, 2018