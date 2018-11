Highlights: Johnny Walker Shocks Khalil Rountree Jr. With Hellbow

Johnny Walker was looking to rise up the barren light heavyweight ranks when he met knockout striker Khalil Rountree Jr. on the main card of tonight’s¬†(Sat., November 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 140 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The staggering 6’5″ Brazilian contender did just that with the most efficiently¬†brutal knockout on the card. Walker laughed off Rountree’s low kicks early on, stalking him to throw a high kick. But it was his elbows that forced the fight to be called off.

Landing a huge one flush to Rountree’s temple, Walker followed with one that got him a TKO stoppage in shocking, impressive fashion. Watch it here: