Highlights: Ben Saunders Melts Jake Ellenberger With Monstrous Knee

Welterweight veterans Ben Saunders and Jake Ellenberger both needed a win badly heading into their main card bout at tonight’s (Fri., June 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 131 from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

Saunders came into the fight off of two knockout losses, while Ellenberger had lost four out of his previous five fights.

In the end, it was “Killa B” who picked up a pivotal win over “The Juggernaut,” and he did so in fast, devastating fashion. LAnding a brutal knee right to Ellenberger’s liver, Saunders instantly forced the referee to rush in and stop the fight in the first round.

Watch the much-needed stoppage win for Saunders here:

Saunders crumbles Ellenberger with a nasty knee to the body. pic.twitter.com/Elz6IbyDbp — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 2, 2018