Henry Cejudo has turned his attention away from a fight with Alexander Volkanovski and instead intent of booking a scrap against the man ‘The Great’ dethroned to become featherweight champion, Max Holloway.

‘Triple C’ retired from MMA after beating bantamweight great Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Since calling it a career the Olympic gold medallist has repeatably said he would be willing to end his brief retirement for a chance to fight Volkanovski for the featherweight belt.

The Aussie has scoffed at talk of a fight with Cejudo, who is yet to re-join the USADA testing pool. UFC president Dana White has also shown little interest in booking Cejudo in a return bout against Volkanovski or anyone else.

After failing with his bid to secure a featherweight title shot, Cejudo has decided he’ll instead try to fight someone who is considered one of the best 145lb fighters of all time.

During an interview with The Underground Cejudo expressed an interest in ending his retirement to fight Holloway, he said.

“One of the fights that come to mind if I come back is Max Holloway. If you won’t give me Alexander the average, give me Holloway. Okay, if they want me to fight somebody to get into that title fight, give me Holloway. I know I can beat him, and then I’ll get Alexander the average. I’m curious to see what Holloway would say about the fight, I respect him, but I also know he’s really beatable. But, I know he’s really dangerous too, that’s why I like him.”

“I do believe Max Holloway would take me seriously, and he’d be more willing to fight me than Alexander Volkanovski would,” Cejudo added. “That’s the route I would wanna go… Give me a Holloway, or a Volkanovski.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo vs. Max Holloway?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.