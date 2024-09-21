Henry Cejudo snaps back at 'world's biggest cuck' Sean O'Malley after 'bronze medalist' dig

Henry Cejudo didn’t take kindly to Sean O’Malley downplaying one of the biggest accomplishments of his athletic career.

Nowadays, Cejudo may be known by MMA fans as the ‘King of Cringe,’ but at one time, he was well-respected in the community as not just a former two-division UFC world champion, but as an Olympic gold medalist. ‘Triple C’ topped the podium at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing while competing in the 55kg freestyle wrestling division. At the time, he was the youngest American to win a gold medal in wrestling history.

In a clip on his YouTube channel, O’Malley was trying hard to convince anyone willing to listen that he should have won his UFC 306 clash against Merab Dvalishvili. While making his case, O’Malley claims to have stuffed more takedowns against ‘The Machine’ than Cejudo did during his fight with the Georgian earlier this year and described ‘Triple C’ as a guy who was a “bronze medalist back in ’08 or whatever.”

"I actually stopped more takedowns [in fight with merab Dvalishvili] than Henry Cejudo. You guys know who that guy is? He used to fight in the UFC… He used to be a bronze [Olympic] medalist back in the day."



Henry Cejudo goes after ‘Sugar’ in heated response

It didn’t take long for Cejudo to get wind of O’Malley’s remark and snap back at the former bantamweight king on social media.

“The only thing you ever won the gold in is being the worlds biggest Cuck,” Cejudo wrote in response to O’Malley on X. “You are so in denial you should move to Egypt. They should take some of Diddy’s baby oil and put it on your dry vagina.”

Could all this be leading to a potential showdown between Cejudo and O’Malley? Perhaps, but ‘Triple C’ will wait a while if that’s his angle.

Following the decisive decision loss to Dvalishvili at Sphere in Las Vegas, ‘Sugar’ revealed that he suffered a torn labrum 10 weeks ahead of the fight. On October 3, O’Malley will undergo surgery to repair the issue and is expected to be on the shelf for the next 6-8 months.

After retiring as a two-division champion in 2020, Cejudo returned to action in May 2023 for a clash with then-bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. ‘Triple C’ came up short, losing on two of the three judge’s scorecards.

He followed up that loss with a much more decisive defeat at the hands of new 135-pound champion Merab Dvalishvili nine months later.