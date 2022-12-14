Henry Cejudo jokes that he’ll dye his hair blonde for his return fight vs. Aljamain Sterling: “Maybe I can get a little more favoritism.”

Henry Cejudo has joked about dying his hair blonde to gain favoritism over champion Aljamain Sterling. The former double UFC champion referenced Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win.

Judging has become a hot topic in the last few months. Sean O’Malley won a questionable decision against Petr Yan in October at UFC 280. Cejudo disagrees with the latest decisions. During a recent YouTube video, he has criticized the judges’ decisions and jokingly plans to dye his hair blonde to gain a win.

“This isn’t a popularity contest. First, they [the judges] did it with Sean O’Malley against Petr Yan, and now they’re doing it against these guys, man. When I fight Aljizzlame [Aljamain Sterling] I’m literally gonna dye my hair blonde dude. So maybe I can get a little more favoritism.” (h/t MMA News)

Cejudo (16-2) has been rumored to face Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title in early 2023. The Olympic gold medalist last fought in May 2020. Two weeks later, he relinquished the bantamweight crown and retired.

Aljamain Sterling Recently Announced That Henry Cejudo Will Be His Next Opponent

The 33-year-old (22-3) says the fight against Cejudo is not made official yet but expects it to happen soon.

“I’m announcing that I am going to fight Henry next,” Sterling said. “We are targeting March. I will say Ali, brother, it’s done but it’s still not done until there’s ink on the paper but it’s done. But it’s still kind of not done but this is the fight that’s going to happen next.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Cejudo and Sterling faced off at the PFL World Championship event this past November. If the fight is made official, a Cejudo-Sterling fight will be a bout between two elite bantamweights. A clear winner is hopeful for the potential matchup.