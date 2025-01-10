Henry Cejudo Predicts ‘Banger’ Fight Against Song Yadong: ‘We’re Both Little Muscular Humans’

Henry Cejudo thinks he and Song Yadong will put on a show in Seattle.

As reported by LowKick MMA and other outlets, ‘Triple C’ will make his return to the Octagon on February 22 when the UFC heads back to ‘Emerald City’ for the first time in more than a decade. Emanating from the Climate Pledge Arena, the highly anticipated Fight Night card will be headlined by a bantamweight top 10 showdown as Cejudo squares off with Song.

Speaking about their highly anticipated clash on his Pound-4-Pound podcast with co-host Kamaru Usman, ‘Triple C’ believes that stylistically, he and Song are destined to deliver an absolute banger

“I think it’s going to turn out to be a banger, dude. I think we have, stylistically, we’re both kind of like little, little muscular humans. The only thing is Song is a little taller, but that probably doesn’t come with a lot of weight. But personally, I like the fight. I like the fight stylistically as well. I think Song’s going to bring a lot of power and use a lot of hands.”

Ex-UFC Champion Dominick Cruz joins Henry Cejudo in Seattle

Also making his return that night will be former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. ‘The Dominator’ meets Rob Font in the co-main event. It will be Cruz’s first time competing since an August 2022 knockout loss against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Other big names scheduled to appear on the card include Curtis Blaydes, Ketlen Vieira, Brendan Allen, and Edson Barboza. Check out the fight card thus far below:

UFC Seattle Main Card on ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET):

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz

Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

UFC Seattle Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):