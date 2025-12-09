Henry Cejudo reflects on retirement loss to Payton Talbott at UFC 323

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reflected on his loss to Payton Talbott and subsequent retirement.

Last weekend at UFC 323, Henry Cejudo was beaten by Payton Talbott in the final fight of his mixed martial arts career. Cejudo put forward a really great effort but in the end, ‘Triple C’ simply couldn’t hang with Talbott in any department, with the youngster managing to pull off the biggest win of his career thus far.

Henry Cejudo received a nice send-off from the promotion in the immediate aftermath of his loss, and now, he can start to look ahead to the next phase of his life. He leaves behind one hell of a legacy, which includes two world titles in the UFC and an Olympic gold medal.

In a post on Instagram, Henry Cejudo had the following to say about his departure.

Henry Cejudo reflects on UFC 323 defeat

“Well that’s not exactly how I envisioned the fight playing out – but it wasn’t the worst ending either. The streets are saying I went out in a blaze of glory and after those last 10 seconds I’d have to agree. I gave it everything I had.

“Thank you UFC for giving me this life and the ability to extend my athletic career beyond wrestling. I can confidently say I accomplished everything I set out to when I stepped into the octagon in those gold shorts all those years ago.

“Thank you to my team. Coaches, teammates, management, and most of all my family. You are the reason I was able to go out there and give this game my very best. I never did it for a paycheck – I did it for you #UFC323

“Onto the next chapter. Triple C is OUT!”

Thanks for the memories, Henry – and good luck with what’s next.