Henry Cejudo Is In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC 242 (Photo)

Flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will be in attendance for UFC 242 on September 7.

The event is headlined by a lightweight title unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. And with just under a week to go, Cejudo revealed he had just landed in Abu Dhabi in a recent social media post:

“Hey guys. Just a quick update: landed in Abu Dhabi. It was a long flight, but at least I had some company to snuggle with,” Cejudo posted with a picture of him and his two belts.

Either Cejudo is simply interested in watching the festivities play out or he’s there to support a fellow Ali Abdelaziz client in Nurmagomedov. Either way, it promises to be a huge event.

As for “The Messenger” himself, he isn’t expected back in action until next year after undergoing surgery. However, he certainly knows how to stay in the headlines, especially with his recent callouts of female fighters.

The likes of Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes have been called out by Cejudo, while the most recent ones include featherweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie and new strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

Maybe Cejudo plans on calling someone out at UFC 242 as well?