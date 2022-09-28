Ahead of her return this week at Invicta FC 49 against UFC alum, Poliana Botelho, The Ultimate Fighter alum, Helen Peralta launched a protest at streaming platform and mass media company, Disney – going topless at the event’s weigh-ins.

Wearing two x’s to cover her breasts, Peralta, who twice competed under the David Feldman-led BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner, spread the message “F*ck Disney” on the covers, before posing for media at the official weigh-ins ahead of Invicta FC 49.

Riding a two-fight winning run into her fight against Botelho this week, Helan Peralta, who most recently featured back in January of this year at Invicta FC 45, landed a unanimous decision win over Elise Pone, to go with a previous unanimous judging win over Caitlin Sammons back in August of last year in her flyweight division debut.

Featuring on The Ultimate Fighter 30 in May of this year, Dominican Republic-born contender, Helen Peralta suffered an eventual split decision loss to Kaytlin Neil in their quarter final bracket, before exiting the show.

Helen Peralta scooped the BKFC featherweight championship

In her two outings in professional bare knuckle fighting, Helen Peralta scored an initial unanimous decision win over Christine Ferea, and then stopped Maia Kahunaele with a first round knockout within two minutes. With her win over Ferea, Peralta was crowned the Police Gazette featherweight American Champion.

Taking part at Invicta FC 49 this week, Peralta will share the card beneath a title fight at the atomweight limit, as Jessica Delboni defends her championship against Jillian DeCoursey.

European fans can also catch action in the opening bout of the night as emerging Irish prospect, Shauna Bannon features against Nadia Vera in her promotional bow – with the Tallaght native entering the Shannon Knapp-led promotion off the back of two-weight title success with Cage Legacy.