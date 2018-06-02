Heavyweights Reveal Broken Bones Suffered At UFC Utica

Last night (June 1, 2018), heavyweights Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz did battle on the main card of UFC Utica.

Harris ended up picking up a second-round TKO victory over Spitz, but it appears as if both men left the cage banged up.

Harris took to his official Instagram page to comment on the victory in a picture of him going to a hospital before revealing he broke his foot in the first round:

“We got it done baby! 2nd round KO! Bad news is I think I broke my foot in the first round! Thanks you all for your love and support it means the world to me!”

Spitz then followed that up on his loss where he was immediately rushed from the octagon prior to Harris being announced the winner, reportedly because of a cut on his head.

Spitz then revealed on his official Instagram page that he had broken his arm within the first 30 seconds of the fight:

It looks as if both men will likely be out of action for some time.