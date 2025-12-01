Hattan Alsaif Forced to Withdraw From Professional MMA Debut Due to Injury

Saudi Arabia’s pioneering mixed martial artist Hattan Alsaif has withdrawn from her highly anticipated professional debut at the PFL MENA 2025 Championships following an injury, marking an unexpected setback for the fighter who was scheduled to face Egypt’s Haidy Ahmed on December 5th in Khobar.​

Hattan Alsaif Withdraws from PFL Match

The PFL released an official statement acknowledging the withdrawal and expressing support for Alsaif’s recovery. The statement emphasized the dedication both athletes had committed to the matchup, recognizing the disappointment shared by fans who were anticipating the bout. Despite the withdrawal, the event will proceed as planned on December 5th at the Dhahran Expo in Al Khobar, featuring eight confirmed bouts across multiple weight divisions, with appearances from Saudi athletes Malik Basahel and Ahmed Albrahim.

Alsaif‘s withdrawal represents a significant moment in her career trajectory. The 24-year-old was set to make her professional debut after compiling a flawless 4-0 amateur record, highlighted by three consecutive knockout victories in 2024. Her professional debut held enormous symbolic weight not only for her personal athletic ambitions but for women’s MMA representation in Saudi Arabia. Prior to her PFL signing in January 2024, no Saudi woman had ever signed with a major global MMA promotion.

The injury forcing Alsaif out remains unspecified in available statements, though the timing comes after months of intense training and preparation. The fighter had been training extensively to make her professional debut a statement moment, particularly given her accomplished combat sports background. Before entering MMA, Alsaif earned a gold medal at the 2023 International Federation of Muay Thai Associations World Championships and captured gold at the World Combat Games that same year. Her early boxing ventures began in 2021, and she transitioned to MMA while continuing her striking work under the guidance of Saudi Muay Thai coach Firas Saadi.

Ahmed, Alsaif’s scheduled opponent, carries a 2-1 professional record and hails from Cairo, Egypt. The atomweight bout was positioned as a showcase bout separate from the PFL MENA tournament format, which typically features championship fights and tournament eliminations across welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, and bantamweight divisions. Ahmed has competed in Egyptian regional promotions before, amassing her 2-1 record through various fight organizations.

The PFL statement expressed confidence in Alsaif’s recovery prospects, indicating the organization views this as a temporary setback rather than a career-defining moment. The fighter has demonstrated physical and mental fortitude throughout her career, having trained at specialized facilities including camps in Thailand alongside other PFL athletes. Her gym experience spans sparring with male fighters substantially heavier than herself, an approach she credits with strengthening her competitive edge.

While the December 5th event will continue without Alsaif’s participation, the PFL has maintained its commitment to featuring eight confirmed bouts on the card. The championship fights in welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, and bantamweight divisions remain scheduled, with Mohammad Alaqraa defending his welterweight tournament position against Badreddine Diani, and Salah Eddine Hamli facing Mohammad Fahmi for the lightweight title. Each championship bout offers a $100,000 purse alongside the divisional championship belt.​

