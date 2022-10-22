Hasbulla and the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski have run into each other once again in Abu Dhabi. The two people had met previously, on Cooking with Volk, with the Russian-born character smearing the Australian fighter’s face with a hamburger.

Backstage at UFC 280, ‘The Great’ explained that if he ever saw Hasbulla again, he would take care of him. He said:

“You’s all seen that, right? Burger in the face. Chilli in the eye. That literally was burning me. Next time I see him, I’m going to fix him up. I’m tellin’ you, I’m going to fix him up.”

Russia’s Hasbulla then entered the room, Volkanovski exclaimed:

“Oh sh*t, he’s actually here!”

Hasbulla then proceeds to attack Volkanovski and take the featherweight title belt. This moment was shared on the UFC’s official Twitter.

Hasbulla attacked Volk backstage at #UFC280 🤯



[ Prelims 10:30am ET on ESPNews | Main Card 2pm ET LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/M8gcll4Erj — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2022

The Russian Hasbulla has a five-year contract with the UFC. According to MMA reporter Igor Lazorin, the agreement entails: “Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity.“

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 280

Australia’s Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanosvki was in Abu Dhabi as the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event. Charles Oliveira will be taking on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight throne. If either of these fighters struggled to make weight or were unable to make it to the octagon, the featherweight champion Volkanosvki would step in.

Both ‘Do Bronx’ and Makhachev made weight so Volkanovski has some time off. However, whoever wins the lightweight title at UFC 280 will be next facing ‘The Great’ as their next defense. Both Oliveira and Dagestan’s Makhachev have agreed verbally to give Volkanovski a chance to make history as he tries to collect a second world title in the UFC. This champion vs champion matchup would likely be in early 2023.

Brazil’s Oliveira said he wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski twice. Once for the lightweight crown, and a second for the featherweight title. Additionally, he wants one fight in Brazil and one in Australia. During the UFC 280 press conference, Charles Oliveira explained:

“Charles against Alexander Volkanovski, we’re gonna have it two ways: we’re gonna fight at 155 pounds [lightweight] and then we’re gonna fight 145 pounds [featherweight]. So we’re going to fight in two weight divisions.“

‘The Great’ heard this offer and responded:

“Let’s do it!“