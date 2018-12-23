Gunnar Nelson Regrets Not Helping Conor McGregor For Khabib Match-Up

Gunnar Nelson was forced to miss Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 training camp with a knee injury, and he’s been feeling guilty ever since.

Nelson’s lingering knee injury also kept him out of a welterweight bout with Neil Magny at UFC Liverpool.

“The Notorious” star and Nelson have been training partners and good friends for some time. That, perhaps, is one of the main reasons why Nelson took McGregor’s loss personally.

“That was mostly because of my knee, you know,” he told Peter Carroll when asked about the UFC 229 camp on a recent episode of Eurobash. “When the whole [camp] was starting, I wasn’t training, I couldn’t do much and it seemed like Conor has a pretty good team around him, as usual.”

Things didnt get any easier for Nelson after UFC 229, as he wished he had been more involved after the fight had taken place.

“After the fight I was thinking, ‘Man, I should’ve been there,’ and I was saying that to my coach John [Kavanagh],” he remembered. “He said to me, ‘To be fair, you were hurt, you couldn’t really train.’ It would have been only the last bit of the camp that I would have been able to take part in, I guess.”

Nelson is now back to full strength as demonstrated in his tremendous win over Alex Oliveira at UFC 231. And the Icelandic contender is more than ready to assist his Irish friend in the rematch he so desperately seeks.

Nelson said: “Definitely, for the rematch, I will be there with Conor getting ready.”