Glover Teixeira Pulled From UFC Sao Paulo Main Event

Glover Teixeira pulled out of his next fight that was supposed to take place at the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo event, which would’ve been the main event.
Background
It was originally announced that the former title contender would fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight showdown at the UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) event. However, Latifi had to pull out of the fight with an injury.
Then it was revealed that Corey Anderson, who had been asking for the fight through the power of social media, would fight Teixeira at the show. This saw Anderson score a unanimous decision win.
Teixeira (27-7) scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his bout prior to UFC Hamburg. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. He’s 2-3 in his past five fights overall.
Glover Teixeira Pulled
The former UFC light heavyweight title contender had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Sao Paulo event due to injury. This is according to MMAJunkie.
Now, UFC officials are looking for a replacement to fight Manuwa at this upcoming event due to Teixeira’s withdrawal. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on what the injury is but it was noted that he had been dealing with shoulder problems for the past few months.
UFC Fight Night 137 (also known as UFC Sao Paulo) is set to take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:
Jimi Manuwa vs. TBA
Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
Tonya Evinger vs. Ketlen Vieira
Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira
Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders
Belal Muhammad vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard
Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo
Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza
Mark Godbeer vs. Luis Henrique
Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Elias Theodorou