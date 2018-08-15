Glover Teixeira Pulled From UFC Sao Paulo Main Event

Glover Teixeira pulled out of his next fight that was supposed to take place at the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo event, which would’ve been the main event.

Background

It was originally announced that the former title contender would fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight showdown at the UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) event. However, Latifi had to pull out of the fight with an injury.

Then it was revealed that Corey Anderson, who had been asking for the fight through the power of social media, would fight Teixeira at the show. This saw Anderson score a unanimous decision win.

Teixeira (27-7) scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his bout prior to UFC Hamburg. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. He’s 2-3 in his past five fights overall.

Glover Teixeira Pulled

The former UFC light heavyweight title contender had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Sao Paulo event due to injury. This is according to MMAJunkie.

Now, UFC officials are looking for a replacement to fight Manuwa at this upcoming event due to Teixeira’s withdrawal. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on what the injury is but it was noted that he had been dealing with shoulder problems for the past few months.

UFC Fight Night 137 (also known as UFC Sao Paulo) is set to take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Jimi Manuwa vs. TBA

Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Tonya Evinger vs. Ketlen Vieira

Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Belal Muhammad vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

Mark Godbeer vs. Luis Henrique

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Elias Theodorou