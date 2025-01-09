Report – Gilbert Burns books return fight against unbeaten KO star at UFC 314 in Miami

Former undisputed welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns is slated to make his return to action at UFC 314 in April, taking on the unbeaten Ecuadorian finisher, Michael Morales in a high-stakes pairing in Miami, Florida.

Burns, the current number eight ranked welterweight contender, has been out of action since he featured against Philadelphia grappler, Sean Brady in a main event clash in September of last year, dropping a decision loss which came as his third successive defeat.

As for Morales, the 17-0 knockout artist featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 96 last summer against perennial contender and the promotion’s most winningest-welterweight, Neil Magny, stopping the veteran with a blistering opening round knockout win.

Gilbert Burns books return at UFC 314 against Michael Morales

News of Gilbert Burns’ return against the undefeated, Michael Morales was first reported by Brazilian outlet, AgFight on social media tonight.

“BREAKING! UFC forwards Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales to April 12th, in Miami,” AgFight posted on X.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales para o dia 12 de abril, em Miami 🔥 — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) January 10, 2025

Prior to his defeat against Brady, Brazilian contender, Burns suffered a pair of back-to-back losses against the surging, Jack Della Maddalena, and a decision defeat to current undisputed welterweight kingpin, Belal Muhammad.

Without a win since 2023, Burns’ most recent success came in the form of a unanimous decision shutout win over former two-time title challenger and inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal.

Landing his twelfth career knockout win with his stoppage over Magny last summer, Morales entered the Octagon following decision success on the Contender Series four years ago.

And in the time since, Morales has notched impressive wins over the likes of Max Griffin, and Jake Matthews to go with his knockout of Magny.