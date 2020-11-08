Giga Chikadze is certainly becoming a problem in the UFC’s stacked featherweight ranks. Lodging his fourth victory of the year, the Georgian kickboxing ace added promotional newcomer, Jamey Simmons to his ever growing list of Octagon victims.

Now 5-0 under the UFC’s banner as well as notching his first finish in his five-fight stint, the Tiblisi native can surely look to a possible inclusion in the promotion’s official 145-pound top-fifteen come the announcement of the new rankings next week.

Timing his opponent, Simmons expertly for the majority of the opening-frame, Chikadze first grabbed the attention of the Milwaukee native with a sharp left kick to the liver, before composing himself and launching a left shot, higher this time to drop Simmons before forcing the subject with a couple of ground strikes.

12-2 as a professional, the 32-year-old adds Simmons to recent Octagon triumphs over Omar Morales, Erwin Rivera, Jamall Emmers, and Brandon Davis.

Check out the highlights of Chikadze’s stunning high-kick knockout below.

HEADKICK WITH SOME GROUND AND POUND FOR THE WIN!!



Giga Chikadze scores the first round finish with style points! 👌#UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/UQIYCIdoP3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 8, 2020

Dana White had to dap it up with Giga Chikadze after that performance! 🤜 🤛#UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/y2Wr0pdigl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 8, 2020