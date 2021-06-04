UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre had an interesting take on why it would “be a mistake” for Jon Jones to accept a heavyweight fight against former champion Stipe Miocic.

Dana White recently mentioned that Jones could potentially face Miocic, something that Jones seemingly is willing to avoid to hold out for the Ngannou title fight.

St-Pierre went on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, and was asked what he thinks about Jones’ current dilemma with the UFC. In GSP’s POV, Jones is making the right call, because he believes “Bones” should be holding out for the Ngannou fight and not fighting Miocic.

“I think Jon should fight the champion, not Stipe. I think he should fight Francis Ngannou, the champion. I believe, if I’m Jon Jones – when we talk about this, we talk about it like a chess game because these are big important decisions that you make. Fighting, there’s always a question. Because you think you beat one guy doesn’t mean that even if the odds favor you, doesn’t mean you’re always gonna win. I think it would be a mistake for Jon Jones to fight Stipe,” St-Pierre said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I believe Jon Jones will beat Stipe, however, why take the risk of fighting Stipe when you can wait and fight the champion, if you can, and collect two belts. Then after, Jon Jones the greatest of all time, if he does that he can run off into the sunset. His stock will be as high as, more higher than anybody ever,” St-Pierre said. “Another world will open for him as he retires. He can do whatever he wants. The problem is, guys hang there in the sport for too long. They are considered the best but they hang there too long so now their stock goes down and they retire as their stock are down so when they retire, the door does not open for them because they already broke. Their stock is bad. So that’s why you should retire on top.”

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre? Is Jon Jones right to turn down a fight with Stipe Miocic?