George Groves: he could “give [Moses] Itauma a few rounds”, observes big Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley bout

George Groves has given his thoughts on some key players in the heavyweight landscape by contemplating a particular matchup for Moses Itauma and offering up thoughts on the looming Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley fight.

In an interview with Poker Strategy, Groves first talked about the surging Itauma, who does not make a habit of going to the second stanza of his fights. Michael Hunter is someone the former WBA champion can see taking Moses Itauma into at least slightly deeper waters than that, as Groves said,

“He’s a quality operator, Michael Hunter. He’s boxed at a high level for a long time and has got some surprising wins on his record. He never really got picked up, never really got promoted correctly, I think he never got a big shot at a major title. So he could be a bogey man, he might be the one to give Itauma a few rounds.”

George Groves talks Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley

Fabio Wardley enters this fight with Joseph Parker to where the latter is a sizable favorite, but George Groves sees a way that Wardley can carve out a path for himself in this October 25th fight, as Groves stated,

“He’s got that never say quit attitude and fighters will be fearful of that within him. He’s got a bit of a get-out-of-jail card. He’s done really well for himself. He’s maybe boxed at a higher level than he ever thought he could. It’s a big step up against Joseph Parker. Parker’s the favorite, but I’m looking forward to that fight.”

In a curious note that ties all of these people together, Parker himself has said that he would be open to fighting Moses Itauma, during an interview with The Ring, before the year is out. Parker threw his name in the hat for a December 13th clash with the surging star if all goes well in this Wardley clash near month’s end.