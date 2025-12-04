Gable Steveson receives praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan

MMA newcomer Gable Steveson has received praise from Joe Rogan, who recently alerted Dana White to the progress that he has been making.

Ever since securing his Olympic gold medal, Gable Steveson has been talked about as a legitimate prospect in combat sports. For a while, it seemed like he may head over to the world of professional wrestling, but instead, the 25-year-old has opted for mixed martial arts after things didn’t really work out in WWE.

As we know, Gable Steveson is seen by many as a controversial figure as a result of his sexual assault allegations stemming back to 2019. With that being said, a lot of mixed martial arts fans are choosing to ignore that and instead focus on what he’s able to do inside the cage, where he has been able to put together a 2-0 record thus far.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the progression and potential of Gable Steveson.

Joe Rogan praises Gable Steveson

“Gable Steveson is the f—— guy, that’s the guy. He’s not even in the UFC yet. Olympic gold medalist, f—— freak athlete, 250lbs, moves like a cat, that’s the guy.

“I sent a text message to Dana White, I sent him a video of Gable Steveson’s last fight, I said, ‘Everyone’s f—–, everyone’s f—– when this guy comes out’, he KO’d this guy with a left hand, and then took him down as he was knocked out.

“It’s so f—— crazy the speed this guy has, first of all, really good striking already and he’s only been striking for a year… Dude, everyone’s f—–. That kind of speed is nuts for a heavyweight,” Rogan continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will he be able to find success where he didn’t in WWE and the NFL? Only time will tell.