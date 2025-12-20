From Jake Paul to MMA Stars: Reactions Pour In After Anthony Joshua Destroys ‘The Problem Child’
Pros have reacted to Jake Paul’s loss against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua earlier tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
This was Paul’s toughest boxing outing to date. While many expected Joshua to shut ‘The Problem Child’s’ lights out in the first round, Paul managed to survive till the sixth.
After refusing to engage with ‘AJ’ early on and being gassed out in the process, Paul was knocked out back-to-back in the fifth round but survived the count. In the sixth round, after eating another right hand, ‘The Problem Child’ was knocked down for the third time.
However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer got back to his feet. This time, Joshua did not give his foe a breather and landed another brutal right hand on Paul’s chin, which knocked him down a fourth time at the 1:31 mark of round six. With that, ‘AJ’ secured a TKO win.
Pros react as Anthony Joshua dismantles Jake Paul
Many in the boxing and MMA world reacted to Jake Paul’s loss to Anthony Joshua. Paul’s former opponent, Nate Diaz, took a dig at the former by posting on X:
“Dat boi don’t work hard enough 🤦♂️”
Ryan Garcia posted on X:
“Last statement about the fight, I hope everyone realizes Jake’s fights aren’t rigged. His victories are his and so are his losses respect that 🫡 no glaze just ran through my mind.”
Another former opponent of Jake Paul’s, Mike Perry, called him out after the loss.
“Run it back @DirtyBoxing_ @jakepaul”
The MMA Guru, who was impressed by Jake Paul’s performance, wrote:
ANTHONY JOSHUA PUTS DOWN JAKE PAUL BAD WITH A KO BLOW AND PAUL BARELY MISSES THE COUNT THAT WAS A REAL F**KING FIGHT AND ANTHONY JOSHUA JUST GOT HUMILIATED BY JAKE PAUL, 6 ROUNDS? REAL PUNCHES, REAL HEAT, Jake earned my respect big time.”
Cris Cyborg posted:
“Jake Paul didn’t have to fight Anthony Joshua…but he stepped up for an impossible challenge and dared to be great. 🫡 @jakepaul Everyone talking about his strategy in the ring…has never been punched by an Olympic Gold medalist who outweighs them by 40 pounds 🤣 Congrats @MostVpromotions on using this platform to showcase women’s boxing to the world.”
Josh Emmett wrote:
“I’ve never seen so many double-legs in a boxing match… 🤼🥊
Aljamain Sterling posted:
“This is a clown show 🤣🤣🤣”
UFC fighter Arnold Allen wrote on X:
“Hate that I’m watching this”
Jake Paul also reacted after the loss. He wrote on X:
“I was paid to lose? Hahaha”