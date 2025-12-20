Anthony Joshua Stops Jake Paul with Devastating Knockout – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

It may have taken longer than expected, but Anthony Joshua lived up to his promise.

As one of the most prolific knockout artists in heavyweight history, Joshua was heavily favored to put Paul away early in their eight-round scrap on Friday night. Instead, the former two-time undisputed titleholder declined to pull the trigger, allowing Paul to dance around the ring for the first half of the fight.

Things officially became “bowling-shoe ugly” in the fourth round as Paul repeatedly tied up with Joshua and seemingly attempted to drag him to the canvas. That resulted in multiple timeouts, including one instance where Joshua’s knee landed on Paul’s torso during a scuffle.

Joshua finally landed with a big right hand in the fifth, but Paul ate it. After shooting for another desperation quasi-takedown, Paul finally started to throw back, igniting the live crowd. Unfortunately for Paul, he attempted to shoot in one too many times, resulting in back-to-back knockdowns during the fifth.

Paul ultimately answered both counts and survived the round, but it started to become clear that the ‘Problem Child’ was in big trouble.

Paul ate another right hand in the opening minute of the sixth, sending him to the canvas for the third time in the fight. Once again, Paul got back to his feet and even taunted Joshua, sticking his tongue out at the ex-champ. That proved to be a big mistake.

Smelling blood in the water, Joshua moved in for the kill and caught Paul with a brutal right hand in the corner that knocked the YouTuber down for the fourth and final time.

Official Result: Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul via TKO (right hand) at 1:31 of Round 6.

Check Out Highlights From Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua:

JAKE PAUL VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA IS UNDERWAY.



JAKE PAUL VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA IS UNDERWAY.

JAKE PAUL SMIRKING AT ANTHONY JOSHUA IN ROUND 2 😮



JAKE PAUL SMIRKING AT ANTHONY JOSHUA IN ROUND 2 😮

JAKE PAUL CATCHING ANTHONY JOSHUA WITH A COMBINATION IN ROUND 4.



JAKE PAUL CATCHING ANTHONY JOSHUA WITH A COMBINATION IN ROUND 4.

“THE FANS DIDN’T PAY TO SEE THIS CRAP.”



THE REF TO JAKE PAUL AND ANTHONY JOSHUA 😨



"THE FANS DIDN'T PAY TO SEE THIS CRAP."

THE REF TO JAKE PAUL AND ANTHONY JOSHUA 😨

ANTHONY JOSHUA STOPS JAKE PAUL