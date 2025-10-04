Frederic Vosgrone booked for Oktagon MMA return after friction with promotion

Frederic Vosgrone has his return mapped out to the Oktagon MMA cage after a bit of a tumultuous affair with the promotion. The combatant known as ‘The Neanderthal’ will test skill with a fellow unbeaten mixed martial artist in less than a month’s timeafter his last bout. Vosgrone will clash with Samuel Chavarria at Oktagon 78 on October 18th. The card emanating from Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany with the global broadcast coming via Oktagon TV pay-per-view.

Frederic Vosgrone boasts a pro MMA ledger of 5-0 and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Brock Lesnar as well as Paddy Pimblett. The engaging combatant has proven to be a big viral star for the promotion with many seeing him as one of the more widely known talents under the Oktagon MMA banner. His next adversary Chavarria has put together a 6-0 professional record and has cut his teeth on the UCC circuit.

Vosgrone has penetrated the broader combat sports consciousness with his attendance at the Berlin premier of ‘The Smashing Machine’ drawing attention. The photos of the Oktagon MMA combatant posing with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt became widely shared thereafter.

Frederic Vosgrone and when he suggesting a parting of ways with Oktagon MMA

Frederic Vosgrone seems to be realigned with the powerhouse European MMA promotion but that didn’t seem to be the case a matter of a couple of weeks ago. After his victory over Fabio Moraes in September by way of a first round rear naked choke, there seemed to be friction between Vosgrone and Oktagon MMA. Frederic Vosgrone made some inflammatory comments about the promotion in that post-event interview after his fight with the issues seeming to be tied to Vosgrone’s girlfriend being denied access to an area where the promotion deemed a restricted space.

The promotion released an official statement int he wake of the September friction and mentioned they felt they had received unfair treatment from the fighter with an accusation that Vosgrone was attempting to harm the public reputation of Oktagon MMA. The organization did close out their statement by mentioning they understand all of the pressure Vosgrone has faced since his Oktagon MMA debut in April has massively bolstered his profile since.

The Oktagon MMA statement ended off by mentioning they look forward to seeing Vosgrone compete in Cologne which his management agreed to multiple times and has since been officially announced as outlined above.