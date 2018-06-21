Frankie Edgar Eyes Winner Of Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Frankie Edgar is keeping a close eye on the co-main event of UFC 226.

The former UFC lightweight champion still has his sights set on UFC gold. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against rising contender Brian Ortega at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

Holloway was scheduled to make his next title defense against Edgar at UFC 222 but had to put out due to injury.

If you recall, this bout was originally scheduled for the UFC 218 pay-per-view event. However, Edgar was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a broken orbital bone in training.

This led to Holloway fighting Jose Aldo in a rematch, which saw Holloway successfully retain his title with a grisly third-round TKO.

During a recent interview with the MMA Roasted Podcast this week, he gave his prediction for the title fight between Holloway and Ortega as well as made it known that he wants to fight the winner of this fight.

“I’m going to go with Max, he’s the champ,” Edgar said (transcript courtesy of MMANytt). “I think his range and he’s not going to be the shorter guy against Ortega. Ortega, he’s just used to being the long guy and Holloway, I’m sure he’s going to push a good pace and do well with him, but Ortega always finds a way to win. He was losing to Clay Guida, he was losing against Renato [Moicano], but he finds a way to win somehow and you can’t count him out.” “I’m always training,” Edgar said. “We will see what happens and if the time is right and I feel good then we’ll see. I’d have a hard time saying no. I’m always in striking distance [of making weight] for the most part, but we’ll see. It’s got to make sense.” “I want to fight the winner of Holloway vs Ortega,” Edgar said. “You know, Dana mentioned it, so I’m definitely in the game. We will have to wait and see what happens I guess.”