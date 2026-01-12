Francis Ngannou’s coach reacts to feud with UFC boss Dana White

Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick wants to see Francis Ngannou and Dana White mend fences at some point in the future.

As we know, Francis Ngannou and Dana White aren’t exactly best friends – in fact, far from it. The two have had many disputes over the years and in recent times, Dana has even suggested that there was a physical confrontation between them.

While it’s unlikely, a lot of fans want to see Francis Ngannou make his way back to the UFC at some point in the future before he hangs up his gloves once and for all. In order for that to happen, though, he would likely have to come to some kind of mutual understanding with Dana White, and we all know that Dana is someone who tends to hold grudges.

In a recent interview, Eric Nicksick, one of Francis Ngannou’s coaches, gave his thoughts on their relationship.

Francis Ngannou’s coach on Dana White feud

“I think that my relationship with certain individuals are different than the relationship with other people,” Nicksick told MMA Fighting. “I know what Francis brings to me and my family, and the way that he treats me, and that’s the way I judge him by his character. Same with Dana. Dana’s been nothing but nice and great to me.

“I wish that somewhere down the line that these two could mend those fences, just on a personal level. I’d rather have friends than enemies, and at the end of the day, I hope that these guys can reconcile and put away their differences.

“But when I look at it, too, it’s almost like, just let him continue to live his life. We don’t need to continue to talk about this s**t. This, whatever happened, was probably almost seven, eight years ago. Why are we bringing up old s**t like that, you know? And I think it’s just, in a lot of ways, it’s, I don’t know—This is my personal opinion: I feel like deep down, Dana does like Francis, and I think that he does miss the fact that they would like to have him on that roster because of where the heavyweight division is at now in the landscape of it.

“Hopefully, at some point, those two can sit down man to man and just let all this shit go. Like, why do you want to carry that energy, you know what I mean?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting