Francis Ngannou Calls For Title Shot If He Beats JDS

Francis Ngannou calls for a title shot should he win his next fight inside of the Octagon.

The former title contender is slated to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

These two fighters do have some history. JDS was flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation back in August of 2017. As a result of that violation, he was forced out of his scheduled UFC 215 barnburner against the hard-hitting contender.

The top contender recently spoke with reporters where he discussed what beating the Brazilian would mean for his career and spot in the heavyweight division.

“After the last fight I thought I would get the title fight back, but it didn’t happen, I don’t know why,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “I’m so happy to have the fight against Junior. He don’t have the belt, but we all know he’s a champion. We have seen him since he comes back, he looks like a champ.”

This event takes place on July 6th as part of International Fight week in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.