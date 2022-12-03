Francis Marshall lands brutal KO win over Marcelo Rojo in Octagon debut – UFC Orlando Highlights

Maintaining his undefeated professional record and landing in the UFC in spectacular fashion, talented grappler, Francis Marshall put his hands to good use in his Octagon debut tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night Orlando — finishing Argentina’s, Marcelo Rojo with a blistering second round knockout win.

Marshall, who moves to 6-0 as a professional with his second round knockout win, featured on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August, eanring his Octagon slot with a unanimous decision win over Connor Matthews.

Earning the crowd’s attention in the opening round, Marhsall sprang with a knockdown at the Octagon fence, however, within the opening minute of the second frame — scored a stunning knockout win over the aforenoted, Rojo — earning is first victory under the banner of the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Francis Marshall’s knockout win against Marcelo Rojo