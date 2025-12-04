Former UFC Champion Amazed at Joshua Van’s Wild Pace: “21 Fights in 5 Years”

Joshua Van’s extreme activity and frequent fights over the past five years have astounded a former UFC champion.

This weekend at UFC 323, Van will lock horns with reigning UFC flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja. Van has declared that he doesn’t have a game plan for the forthcoming title bout because he doesn’t believe in pre-planning. Once the octagon door is locked, he would go with the flow and stand up and trade or wrestle if needed with ‘The Cannibal.’

Meanwhile, Pantoja is confident in another submission victory, having submitted Kai-Kara France and Kai Asakura in the last two outings.

Recently, Aljamain Sterling was amazed at how Van has fought 21 times in the last few years. This also includes the four bouts he had as an amateur. Starting in Dec 2020, ‘The Fearless’ won his first amateur fight, and then from March 2021 to June 2021, he won three more fights back-to-back. As for Van’s professional MMA career, he boasts a record of 15-2 and is currently on a 5-fight winning streak in the UFC.

To make his resume even more impressive, the 24-year-old TKO’d Bruno Silva at UFC 316 and then fought the then-No. 1 contender Brandon Royval on short notice just a few weeks later at UFC 317. Both fighters stood and traded until the very end, making it one of the best UFC bouts to date. After a dramatic third round, Van won by unanimous decision and will now meet champion Pantoja this weekend at UFC 323.

Impressed with Van, Aljamain Sterling posted on X:

“That ni**a face don’t feel pain or suttin?! 21 fights in 5 years is different! 😂”

Joshua Van Shuts Down Claims He’s Too Young for Title Shot

With a promotional record of 8-1, Joshua Van has earned his shot at the UFC flyweight championship. He is the first fighter born in the 2000s to earn a UFC title shot.

In a recent interview with Damon Martin, ‘The Fearless’ addressed critics who have been saying he’s too young to fight for UFC gold. He said:

“I want to fight for the belt. I want to fight the champion. I don’t think they’re rushing me. If I get my way, I would have fought for the title years ago. I think this is the perfect timing, mentally, physically, I’m well prepared right now.”

