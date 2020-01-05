Former Bellator Champ Zach Makovsky To Make BRAVE CF Debut

Spread the word!













BRAVE CF have announced today that former Bellator Bantamweight Champion Zach Makovsky will make his promotional debut at BRAVE 34, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on January 19.

The 37-year-old Pennsylvania-native is an MMA veteran who has fought under multiple banners, including Bellator, UFC, and ACB. He has also shared the cage with such names as Joseph Benavidez, Tim Elliott, and John Dodson.

Makovsky will be competing in a flyweight contest against Russia’s Velimurad Alkhasov, who will be returning to the action after being absent from the cage for the past year. In that regard, both fighters will be more or less on an even keel as Makovsky has not fought since late 2017.

The pair’s bout will form the main event of the evening, with both fighters likely to be eyeing a shot at the still vacant BRAVE flyweight title.Despite the promotion scheduling two flyweight title bouts, at BRAVE 18 and BRAVE 29, the division has yet to see a champion crowned.

Alkhasov competed for the title at BRAVE 18, but despite defeating Brazil’s Marcel Adur, the Russian was unable to claim the strap because he had missed weight. The second scheduled title fight, which saw Adur getting a second shot at the belt, was pulled from the card after Adur’s opponent ‘Shorty’ Torres withdrew from the contest.

BRAVE 34 will mark the first time that the Bahrain-based promotion has staged an event in the Balkans, and Slovenia will be the 19th country BRAVE has staged a show in. The company has been aggressively moving into new territories ever since its inception in 2016.

The upcoming event will also continue the trend of BRAVE co-hosting shows with regional promotions. In this case, it will be the European MMA promotion WFC, who the company will partner up with.