Footage Surfaces Of Brock Lesnar Doing Wrestling Drills

Brock Lesnar doing wrestling drills at the University of Minnesota was filmed and posted on social media. The skillset that brought Lesnar to the point that he’s at in his career both in pro wrestling and MMA has shined yet again.

His glory was developed in his college wrestling days and he’s gone back to his roots. Footage of him practicing with Gable Stevenson at the University of Minnesota is out and you can see it here:

The former UFC heavyweight champion was back in the news this month when it was revealed that Lesnar must pay a hefty fine. This check needs to be sent to the NSAC before he is allowed to fight again.

Lesnar had to enter into the USADA testing pool that forced him to be tested for six months before fighting again. He’s cleared of that timetable but must pay this fine as that’s the only thing keeping him from action inside of the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title in early 2019. Time will tell whether this fight gets booked or not.

