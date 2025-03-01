Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Dubs Donald Trump ‘The Best President We Ever Had’

Floyd Mayweather is bending the knee.

Donald Trump returned to the White House in January after winning the 2024 election after being voted out in favor of Joe Biden four years earlier. Despite being less than two months into Trump’s second term, it’s already felt like an eternity with the billionaire business mogul making a series of nonsensical executive orders (Gulf of America?) and getting into pissing matches with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But not everyone is unhappy with the POTUS’ complete lack of respect toward other leaders and the LGBTQ community. In fact, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather thinks Trump is “the best president we ever had.”

“Well, the world— I mean, in America, we’re never happy,” Mayweather said on FOX Business Network’s Making Money with Charles Payne.”At least I’m happy, but we’re never happy. When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president, one of the—actually he’s the best president. In my eyes, he’s the best president we ever had.” “Great business, great businessman, and that’s what it’s about. Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset. I think Trump is the man for the job. He’s the best president in my eyes,”

Throughout his career, ‘Money’ has banked more than $1.2 billion, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. And with Donald Trump more focused on making the rich richer instead of making life a little easier for hard-working middle-class Americans, Mayweather’s pandering is not all that surprising. If anything, it’s sad.

50 Cent fires back at Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather’s praise for Trump drew the attention of hip-hop star 50 Cent who took to social media and clowned the pugilist appropriately.