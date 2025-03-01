Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Dubs Donald Trump ‘The Best President We Ever Had’

ByCraig Pekios
Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Dubs Donald Trump 'The Best President We Ever Had'

Floyd Mayweather is bending the knee.

Donald Trump returned to the White House in January after winning the 2024 election after being voted out in favor of Joe Biden four years earlier. Despite being less than two months into Trump’s second term, it’s already felt like an eternity with the billionaire business mogul making a series of nonsensical executive orders (Gulf of America?) and getting into pissing matches with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

ca75624 ftp import images 1 rdzeeqoebxis 5180119 01 06

But not everyone is unhappy with the POTUS’ complete lack of respect toward other leaders and the LGBTQ community. In fact, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather thinks Trump is “the best president we ever had.”

“Well, the world— I mean, in America, we’re never happy,” Mayweather said on FOX Business Network’s Making Money with Charles Payne.”At least I’m happy, but we’re never happy. When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president, one of the—actually he’s the best president. In my eyes, he’s the best president we ever had.”

“Great business, great businessman, and that’s what it’s about. Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset. I think Trump is the man for the job. He’s the best president in my eyes,”

Throughout his career, ‘Money’ has banked more than $1.2 billion, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. And with Donald Trump more focused on making the rich richer instead of making life a little easier for hard-working middle-class Americans, Mayweather’s pandering is not all that surprising. If anything, it’s sad.

READ MORE:  Anthony Joshua’s Net Worth: How the Boxing Heavyweight Star Built His Fortune
5a04c6755c87172d825cf4d9da716246

50 Cent fires back at Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather’s praise for Trump drew the attention of hip-hop star 50 Cent who took to social media and clowned the pugilist appropriately.

“YO you know how, when you’re in school and a kid eats the crayons. Now you see what happens when they grow up. Spell BEST PRESIDENT champ! LOL,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

IMG 4841 dmwdlk

READ MORE:  Top 5: The Best Mexican Boxers of All-Time - Who Are the Best Mexican Boxers in History?

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts