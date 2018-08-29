Floyd Mayweather Fires Back At Conor McGregor Over Training Snub

Floyd Mayweather fires back at Conor McGregor after the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion snubbed his latest offer.

History

This beef was resumed once Mayweather was interviewed by TMZ where he gave his prediction for the lightweight title fight between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. This fight is slated to go down at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event. Also in this interview, Mayweather offered McGregor a spot at his gym in Las Vegas to train for this fight. McGregor took except to this and didn’t hold back on his feelings about it.

Floyd Mayweather Fires Back

Now, Mayweather responded to the latest comments made by McGregor to roast him one more time. He did it by sharing a photo of himself landing a punishing blow on McGregor when they fought. He wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Easiest 9 figures I ever made! All work is what #mayweatherpromotions #TMT #TBE”

Mayweather has been teasing for the majority of 2018 that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA. He even went on record by saying that he plans to submit the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.

However, after months of talk, he came out in June by stating that he would put his plans on hold. His recent beef with McGregor appears to be a way to get his name in headlines once again and keep him in the spotlight.