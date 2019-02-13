Floyd Mayweather Claims To Have “Huge Exhibition Offers”

Floyd Mayweather claims to have several big-money offers for exhibition fights and he’s willing to listen to them.

Although he has talked about potentially fighting in the UFC on several different occasions against several notable names, that’s just not likely. Him returning as a pro boxer is not either unless he gets a big name and bigger money. However, that hasn’t stopped him from taking exhibition bouts.

While doing a recent interview, the boxing legend claims to have $80,000,000 on the table worth of exhibition bouts.

“You know what’s crazy? The exhibition was supposed to be $9M, but I end up making $10M. Am I having more exhibitions? Probably so. Most likely, yeah,” Mayweather said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). I got about $80M on the table worth of exhibitions.”

The boxing legend is fresh off a win over Tenshin Nasukawa in their exhibition bout at RIZIN 14 on December 31, 2018, from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He was able to score the TKO win after the prospect’s corner threw in the towel after the first round.