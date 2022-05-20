Former world champion boxer, Floyd Mayweather has offered fans of his the opportunity to land a one-on-one chat for a rather lofty fee of $1,4000 – amid recent questions regarding the Grand Rapids native’s financial stability.

Mayweather, a former professional boxer, returned from the sport following his August 2017 professional boxing match against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, where he improved his undefeated record to 50-0 courtesy of a tenth round knockout win.

In the time since, Mayweather returned to the squared circle in June of last year in an exhibition outing against YouTuber and podcast host, Logan Paul – in a matchup where the official result was not disclosed. Mayweather had previously defeated kickboxing star, Tenshin Nasukawa with a first round knockout at a New Years Eve event in 2018.

Floyd Mayweather returns to the squared circle later this month

Expected to feature in another exhibition boxing match later this month in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mayweather is booked to stand opposite Don Moore over the course of eight rounds.

With questions of Mayweather’s financial stability rife ahead of another reportedly lucrative exhibition outing, the Michigan veteran recent released a promotional video for the website, Fanmio, where fans of his can pay a fee in the region of $1,400 for a one-on-one conversation with the former world champion.

“I would love to invite you to Fanmio, where you can personally meet me, in a one-on-one video meet and greet,” Floyd Mayweather said. “Now here’s your chance, to meet me, no matter where you are around the world.”

“You can ask me anything, ask me about all 50 fights, ask me what’s my eating regiment, ask me what’s my best fight, ask me what’s my best knockout, ask me what I do everyday, in retirement,” Floyd Mayweather explained. “To be the best, you must always work overtime. This event is unbelievable, you guys don’t want to miss out, I’ve got some exclusive pieces I will be signing just for this event. I can’t wait to meet you all, I want to meet your family, your friends.”