“Going To Let Him Die”: Legendary UFC Coach Breaks Down Jake Paul’s Corner Mistake In Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul earned considerable respect for stepping into the ring with Anthony Joshua, but according to a renowned UFC coach, his corner’s decision-making fell short of being a smart call.

Paul faced former heavyweight boxing champion Joshua last month in Miami, a matchup that generated massive attention but also widespread scrutiny, with much of the discussion focusing on the stark gap in experience and skill between the two boxers.

Although it was widely predicted that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would suffer a brutal finish, that expectation eventually came true, but it unfolded more slowly than expected. Paul spent large portions of the fight circling the ring and steering clear of sustained exchanges. In a strange turn of events, “The Problem Child” even tried to take Joshua down roughly 14 times over the course of the bout.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (L-R) Anthony Joshua knocks down Jake Paul during the heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

“AJ” gradually ramped up the pressure in the fifth round, and by the sixth, a perfectly timed straight right hand delivered a definitive knockout to end the fight. The damage was significant, as the 28-year-old Ohio native sustained fractures to his jaw in two separate places.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Firas Zahabi Believes Jake Paul’s Corner Endangered Him By Allowing Anthony Joshua Bout

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Firas Zahabi offered his take on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight. The respected MMA coach praised “The Problem Child” for having the courage to step in with a devastating puncher like Joshua, while also raising serious questions about the strategy behind the matchup.

“He actually has the guts to get in there with a heavyweight champion, a legitimate heavyweight champion,” Zahabi said. “And I’m telling you guys, when I was watching the fight, I was really angry with Jake Paul’s corner. I thought they were going to let him die in there. I honestly thought he could die today, and Anthony Joshua’s ready to kill him. This was a horribly dangerous fight. Now look, Jake Paul’s a smart guy. He circled, he disengaged, and he would tackle Anthony Joshua.”

Zahabi argued that a matchup of this nature should never have been sanctioned in the first place, while sharply criticizing Paul’s team and corner for putting his well-being at risk. He also warned that “The Problem Child” could have suffered far more serious damage as a result.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during the heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)