Jake Paul reveals that surgery on broken jaw was successful

Jake Paul has revealed that the surgery he had to fix his broken jaw in the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua was successful.

On Friday night, Jake Paul went to war with Anthony Joshua in a legitimate heavyweight boxing match. While he may have spent most of the fight on the defensive, ‘The Problem Child’ earned the respect of a few pundits and fans alike for his ability to stay in it for six rounds. In the end, though, Joshua landed a blockbuster right hand that not only put Paul down, but also broke his jaw.

Jake Paul, as you can imagine, decided to take this in his stride, as we have come to expect from him throughout the course of his career. While he may not have been able to get the job done, which didn’t surprise a whole lot of people, he certainly stood his ground – even though he did go for quite a few takedown attempts, despite it not being a mixed martial arts contest.

In a recent tweet, Jake Paul revealed that his surgery went well as he gets ready for his road to recovery.

Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days



S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring. @ArmaniiJayy took amazing care of me with @iam_loriv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul discusses jaw surgery

In terms of what’s next for Paul, it’s hard to say, but it definitely feels like he will still be able to make some big fights. No, he didn’t pick up one of the most unlikely wins in the history of boxing, but he’s improved enough to the point where he still hung in there for as long as he could, and that counts for something.