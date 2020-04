Spread the word!













The MMA world is up in arms after Dana White announced UFC 249 would be cancelled and all scheduled events are to be postponed.

In an interview with ESPN White revealed the promotion was ready to go next weekend but he was advised to stand down by the people at the top of Disney.

Fighters have been taking to social media to voice their opinions on this latest news. Check out some of the best below.

Enter the dragon. 🐉 https://t.co/DqUKuTfgJd — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 9, 2020

April 18th might not be happening but everything is ok, I'm personally happy and proud of the dedication and commitment of the @ufc and @danawhite



Thank you for trying so hard 🙏#StayStrong #UFC249 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2020

#UFC249 cancelled WOW . Respect to @danawhite for trying his hardest to bring sports back to the world . Can’t wait until everyone can return back to their normal lives . Hang in there folks ! 🙏🏾 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2020

I trained 3 times a day whereever I could, dieted hard while stuck in quarantine, lost my opponent said yes to whoever else they can find, put my health on the line knowing there was a chance it wouldnt happen because I love what I do I’m a fighter. if your celebrating this ef u — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2020

I just accepted my 3rd opponent in a week… sucks. Stay safe everyone ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

Man I’m feeling for my fellow colleagues. This blows. #UFC249 canceled ❌ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 9, 2020

Sad for the fighters and fans who got their hopes up for this. But maybe it’s best to give this virus more time to blow over.

It’s probably bitter-sweet for many of the workers and fighters scheduled to scrap.

We all want to make money, but we want to protect our families too. https://t.co/zSg0KSWoy2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2020

Thank you @danawhite @mickmaynard2 and everyone @ufc for trying so hard to make this happen. We fighters just want to work and you guys have bent over backwards and spent millions to try and let me. Thank you. As i… https://t.co/Svwt0KnXi1 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 9, 2020

Well, all you can say is “A” for effort Dana. Island 🌴 fights it is. https://t.co/151043CCoK — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 9, 2020

UFC 249 Has been cancelled. I’m not mad at it 🤷🏽‍♂️. It’s probably best for everyone and @danawhite said they will come do a show at @Tachipalace 😝🔥. #ufc249 #fightisland https://t.co/ztAjIFpP6q — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) April 9, 2020

Breaking news!

No ufc 249 pic.twitter.com/2uFOa715j1 — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) April 9, 2020

One week before. One fucking week before and it’s gone. If only they knew the sacrifice. — Alex Hernandez (@TheGreat155) April 9, 2020

Disney still Undefeated 🤣🤣🤣🤣 !!!! I hope you bought some #buydis — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 9, 2020