Felicia Spencer Down To Fight Cyborg – For The Right Price

If Felicia Spencer is going to step into the Octagon with one of the most dangerous women in mixed martial arts (MMA), it has to be for the right price.

Speaking on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” earlier today (Mon. May 20, 2019), Spencer said she wants to be paid her worth for a fight with Cris Cyborg. A bout she said would be an “honor” to receive:

“I can’t be the only one that doesn’t get paid to fight her. I mean, I’ve seen what other people get paid to fight her. Not that I wouldn’t just do it for the honor, but I know what I’m worth also.”

Spencer really turned heads in her UFC debut this past weekend (Sat. May 18, 2018) in Rochester. She picked up a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson. With the victory, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt remains undefeated in her MMA career at 7-0.

After having picked up a 145-pound title under the Invicta FC banner, Spencer now hopes to do the same in the UFC. Currently, “champ champ” Amanda Nunes reigns as champion in the UFC’s 145-pound division.