MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko seems to be on the mend and has been released from hospital according to a reports in Russia.

On Thursday it was reported Emelianenko had been hospitalized in Moscow due to a particularly bad case of the Coronavirus.

The Russian knockout artist took to social media to address his ill health.

“Thanks to all who are genuinely concerned for my health, I feel fine,” Emelianenko wrote. “I am going into recovery. I’m grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and hard work”

Less than a week later and it appears Fedor is feeling better after being released from the specialist COVID-19 hospital in Moscow.

Hopefully, ‘The Last Emperor’ will now get back to fighting in the near future.

Emelianenko hasn’t fought since knocking out Quinton ‘Rampage’ back in December 2019. One reason for that — other than the COVID-19 pandemic — is the fact that Coker would like to have the Russian’s final two fights be on a grand stage rather than with no fans in attendance.

“I really wanted Fedor to fight his retirement fight not in front of just the officials and have the staff and be on a closed environment in a bubble,” Coker told MMA Junkie. “I really want Fedor to finish his career in front of 30,000 people in Moscow, to be honest, Bellator MMA’s first fight in Russia.

“Do a fight in Moscow. For him, the prodigal son has returned. Fedor is the greatest fighter of all-time, and he’s now coming home to retire and put his gloves up and hang it up to retire.”

With vaccines now being rolled out across the world, there is even cause for optimism that “The Last Emperor” will be able to compete in a stadium.

“I’m hoping that the vaccine will start fixing the situation and we can start bringing in crowds,” Coker said. “But to me, I feel we’ve waited so long for Fedor to fight, hoping that the pandemic would thin out, and now that it’s getting close and I can see light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic to go away, I really want to wait and to do these fights in a proper stadium, especially the one we do in Moscow.

How long do you think it will be before Fedor Emelianenko is fighting fit one again?