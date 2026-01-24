Arman Tsarukyan Reacts as Khabib Nurmagomedov Backs Him 80–20 to Beat Ilia Topuria in Potential Bout

Arman Tsarukyan, who considers himself a NIGHTMARE for the UFC lightweight division, has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov picking him to beat Ilia Topuria in a potential contest.

Tsarukyan is currently in a difficult spot. Despite being the number one contender for more than a year, he has not received a title shot for multiple reasons. The Armenian’s last bout was at UFC Qatar against Dan Hooker, which he won by Round 2 submission. After that, ‘Ahalkalakets’ called out champion Topuria, who had zero interest in locking horns with the former.

Given the 29-year-old’s impressive resume, ‘physicality, and elite wrestling,’ many believe he has what it takes to dethrone ‘El Matador’ and breeze past any current lightweight contender. UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov also thinks the same. In a recent interview, ‘The Eagle’, while discussing a potential bout between Topuria and Tsarukyan, said:

“I’d say it’s 80%-20% in Arman’s favor. His wrestling, his pressure, and his physicality, it all matter. He’s taller by almost 10 centimeters, if I’m not mistaken. He’s heavier, and on fight night, he’ll be the heavier man. And of course, wrestling plays a huge role, especially in fights like this. Due to his MMA style, not only wrestling. He can take people down; he has good elbows on the clinch. Very good elbows. He can grapple, submit, and take the back.”

Arman Tsarukyan reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments

In a recent interview with Complex News, Arman Tsarukyan stated that he is convinced that he has the tools to beat Ilia Topuria. On paper, Tsarukyan owns the size advantage and a deeper arsenal. However, Topuria’s right hand and devastating combos are enough to put anyone to sleep.

‘Ahalkalakets’ reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov lauding him and picking Tsarukyan to defeat Topuria if they ever cross paths.

“Khabib is one of the best fighters. He knows better than everybody. And not just Khabib, everybody is saying that I can beat Ilia.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below: